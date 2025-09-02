Left Menu

Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay's Historic Visit to Ram Temple

Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is set to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Friday. The local administration is preparing a warm welcome with a banquet in his honor. District and security officials have ensured top-tier arrangements for the dignitary's brief three-hour visit.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Daso Tshering Tobgay aims to make a notable visit to the renowned Ram temple in Ayodhya, a significant event scheduled for this Friday amid his short stay, as reported by officials.

A welcome befitting royalty is in store, with Ayodhya's local authorities rolling out the red carpet for the honorific visitor. District magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde confirms a special banquet at a local hotel, potentially graced by Union ministers alongside the UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi.

Vigilant preparations saw Funde and Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover meticulously reviewing security at pivotal sites, including the Ram Janmbhoomi complex. Tobgay's security and comfort are of paramount concern during his three-hour tour before he heads back to Delhi.

