Madhya Pradesh Unveils Eco-Tourism Marvels: Gandhi Sagar and Kuno Retreats

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department has announced two significant eco-tourism events: the fourth 'Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat' and the second 'Kuno Forest Retreat'. These retreats are designed to showcase the region's natural beauty and cultural heritage through a range of thrilling activities.

Tourism and Culture Minister Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi, speaking at a press briefing, highlighted the enthusiastic response to previous editions. The 'Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat' is scheduled to begin on September 12 at Gandhi Sagar Dam, Mandsaur district, while 'Kuno Forest Retreat' will commence on September 25 near Kuno National Park, Sheopur district.

Additional Chief Secretary Shiv Shekhar Shukla emphasized that these events aim to blend eco-tourism with cultural richness. Collaborating with 'Lalluji and Sons and Evoke Camping', the retreats promise activities like hot air ballooning, paramotoring, and motor boating. Shukla noted these initiatives will bolster Madhya Pradesh's reputation in adventure tourism and boost local community employment.

