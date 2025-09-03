West Bengal's Tribute to Tribal Heritage: Celebrating Karam Parab

In a move that underscores the growing recognition of tribal heritage, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has elevated Karam Parab to a state holiday. On Wednesday, she addressed the importance of this celebration to the tribal community, offering her greetings on the occasion.

Originally introduced as a sectional holiday by the state government, Karam Parab's status has been upgraded, reflecting the broader commitment to honoring tribal traditions. Banerjee also noted that the birth anniversaries of influential tribal leaders such as Birsa Munda and Pandit Raghunath Murmu are observed as state holidays.

In her message on X, Banerjee emphasized, "These decisions reflect our unwavering respect towards the tribal community," highlighting the state's dedication to preserving and celebrating diverse cultural identities.

(With inputs from agencies.)