Djokovic Dances to Victory with Daughter's K-Pop Moves
Novak Djokovic celebrated his U.S. Open quarterfinal win with dance moves inspired by the hit movie 'KPop Demon Hunters,' taught to him by his daughter, Tara. The celebration was a birthday present for Tara, who recently turned 8. The movie's soundtrack has topped global charts.
Novak Djokovic infused a personal touch into his U.S. Open quarterfinal victory celebration by dancing to music from 'KPop Demon Hunters,' a move inspired by his daughter, Tara's, choreography. The 24-time Grand Slam champion won the match against Taylor Fritz, concluding with scores of 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Djokovic dedicated his victory and dance to his daughter, who recently turned eight and could not attend the event in person. Although not present, Tara's influence was evident as Djokovic hoped the performance would bring a smile to her face when she watches the match highlights. In his post-match interview, he revealed that they enjoy practicing various dance routines at home.
'KPop Demon Hunters,' which inspired the dance, is a top-ranked hit on streaming platforms. Fans have enthusiastically embraced it, leading to a surge in art, covers, cosplay, and dance routines. The soundtrack's remarkable debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Soundtracks chart demonstrates its widespread popularity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
