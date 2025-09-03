Tragedy Strikes Ganpati Immersion: Brothers Swept Away

In a tragic incident during Ganpati idol immersion, two brothers were swept away by the strong currents of the Ramganga river in Bijnor district, as reported by the police on Wednesday.

The heart-wrenching episode unfolded at the Ramganga ghat in Bhootpuri village on Tuesday evening when a group of devotees gathered for the religious ritual, as stated by Circle Officer Afzalgarh, Alok Singh.

Efforts to trace the missing men, Dharmendra (36) and Vijendra (34), are underway with the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Sub-Divisional Magistrate Smriti Mishra confirmed the rescue operations in progress.