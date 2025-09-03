Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Ganpati Immersion: Brothers Swept Away

Two brothers were swept away by strong currents during a Ganpati idol immersion in Bijnor's Ramganga river. The incident occurred at the Ramganga ghat. Authorities have deployed NDRF teams to locate Dharmendra and Vijendra, the missing men whose disappearance occurred amidst a gathering of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident during Ganpati idol immersion, two brothers were swept away by the strong currents of the Ramganga river in Bijnor district, as reported by the police on Wednesday.

The heart-wrenching episode unfolded at the Ramganga ghat in Bhootpuri village on Tuesday evening when a group of devotees gathered for the religious ritual, as stated by Circle Officer Afzalgarh, Alok Singh.

Efforts to trace the missing men, Dharmendra (36) and Vijendra (34), are underway with the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Sub-Divisional Magistrate Smriti Mishra confirmed the rescue operations in progress.

