Rainfall Halts Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage for Ninth Consecutive Day

Severe rainfall in the Trikuta hills has suspended the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage for nine days, with the base camp Katra experiencing over 200 mm of rain. A landslide killed 34 pilgrims while the shrine remains open for rituals. Resumption depends on improved weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra/Jammu | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:01 IST
The pilgrimage to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been halted for the ninth consecutive day, as extreme rainfall continues to batter the region surrounding the Trikuta hills. The base camp at Katra has recorded over 200 mm of rain within the last 24 hours, marking the highest levels in the Jammu area, according to official sources.

The yatra was initially suspended on August 26 after heavy rains triggered a major landslide near Ardhkuwari, resulting in the tragic death of 34 pilgrims and injuring another 20. While the path to the shrine remains closed, priests continue daily rituals, and some devotees have opted to offer prayers at the 'Darshani Deodi' near the shrine's entrance.

Devotee Pramod from Nagpur expressed his determination to return, stating, "I wait for a call from Mata." Meanwhile, ongoing rains have raised the water levels in local rivers, heightening concerns over safety. Authorities will decide on resuming the pilgrimage once weather conditions improve and the 12-km path to the shrine is deemed safe for visitors.

