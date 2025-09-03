Left Menu

Papua New Guinea's Climate Leadership: A Testament to Pacific Resilience

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised Papua New Guinea for its climate leadership on his first visit to the nation. He highlighted its role in advocating for strong climate action, emphasizing the need for consensus and bold initiatives. Guterres commended its contribution to international climate law advancements.

During his visit to Papua New Guinea, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres applauded the country's remarkable leadership in confronting climate change. Highlighting the nation's pivotal role in advancing international climate law, Guterres emphasized the importance of consensus and bold initiatives in tackling global environmental challenges.

The visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of Papua New Guinea's independence, as the nation continues to champion significant climate initiatives. Guterres noted that true climate leadership often arises not from the wealthiest countries but from those deeply familiar with the environmental stakes.

Through efforts like advancing the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion on climate responsibility, Papua New Guinea exemplifies the Pacific region's resilience. Despite challenges, such as rainforest logging, the nation remains a key player in advocating for global climate action and fostering inclusive, sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

