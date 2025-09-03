Left Menu

Nandita Das Joins Star-Studded Jury at 30th Busan International Film Festival

Nandita Das is part of a prestigious jury at Busan International Film Festival. She joins an international panel led by Korean filmmaker Na Hong-Jin. New competition categories have been unveiled, with awards to be presented at the closing ceremony, celebrating the best in Asian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:02 IST
Nandita Das Joins Star-Studded Jury at 30th Busan International Film Festival
Nandita Das
  • Country:
  • India

Nandita Das, the renowned actor-filmmaker from India, has been announced as a member of the seven-person competition jury at the 30th Busan International Film Festival. The announcement was made on Wednesday, highlighting Das' esteemed presence amongst other global cinema icons.

The new competition section at the festival, which introduces the 'Busan Award,' promises to recognize exceptional achievements in Asian cinema. Headed by jury president Na Hong-Jin, the festival will disclose the winners at its closing ceremony, offering accolades in five categories, including Best Film and Best Director.

The addition of other significant figures such as Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka-fai and Iranian filmmaker Marziyeh Meshkiny marks a diverse panel aimed at bringing fresh perspectives to the festival. The Busan International Film Festival is poised to spotlight emerging talents and celebrated works in Asian cinema.

TRENDING

1
Unlocking E-commerce Value: Flipkart's Tech Innovations for 2025

Unlocking E-commerce Value: Flipkart's Tech Innovations for 2025

 Global
2
Kejriwal Visits Flood-Ravaged Punjab Amidst National Support

Kejriwal Visits Flood-Ravaged Punjab Amidst National Support

 India
3
EU's Data Transfer Deal with US Receives Judicial Nod Amid Privacy Concerns

EU's Data Transfer Deal with US Receives Judicial Nod Amid Privacy Concerns

 Global
4
Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025