Nandita Das Joins Star-Studded Jury at 30th Busan International Film Festival

Nandita Das, the renowned actor-filmmaker from India, has been announced as a member of the seven-person competition jury at the 30th Busan International Film Festival. The announcement was made on Wednesday, highlighting Das' esteemed presence amongst other global cinema icons.

The new competition section at the festival, which introduces the 'Busan Award,' promises to recognize exceptional achievements in Asian cinema. Headed by jury president Na Hong-Jin, the festival will disclose the winners at its closing ceremony, offering accolades in five categories, including Best Film and Best Director.

The addition of other significant figures such as Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka-fai and Iranian filmmaker Marziyeh Meshkiny marks a diverse panel aimed at bringing fresh perspectives to the festival. The Busan International Film Festival is poised to spotlight emerging talents and celebrated works in Asian cinema.