Karnataka's International Meelad-un-Nabi Conference Faces Legal Scrutiny

Home Minister G Parameshwara issued a stern reminder to the Joint Milad Committee, highlighting the legal prohibition on foreign participation and preaching at religious events in India. This reminder comes ahead of the International Meelad-un-Nabi Conference slated for September 5 in Karnataka.

The event, which is expected to draw thousands at the Palace Grounds, has invited prominent figures such as Yemeni Sufi saint Habeeb Umar Bin Hafeez and the Grand Mufti of India, Shaikh Abubacker Ahmed Musliyar. The Home Minister has expressed the necessity for lawful compliance.

Authorities, including the police and the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), will closely monitor the event to ensure that it adheres to legal standards. Parameshwara emphasized the importance of not inviting foreign religious figures to avoid legal breaches, underscoring the seriousness of the oversight.