Left Menu

Jayanti Ganguly Appointed CEO of Home Centre India: Ushering a New Era of Growth

Jayanti Ganguly has been appointed as the CEO of Home Centre India, effective September 2025, succeeding Sitaram Kumar. With extensive experience in fashion retail and e-commerce, she aims to lead Home Centre into a new phase of growth and transformation, focusing on consumer connection and market leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:24 IST
Jayanti Ganguly Appointed CEO of Home Centre India: Ushering a New Era of Growth

Home Centre India has announced the appointment of Jayanti Ganguly as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective from September 1, 2025. The move marks a strategic shift as the brand aims to enhance its market presence and drive growth.

With over two decades of leadership experience in retail giants like Myntra and Flipkart, Ganguly comes with a proven track record of scaling businesses and fostering customer-centric environments. She played a crucial role in Myntra's market expansion and led initiatives at Flipkart Wholesale.

Ganguly succeeds Sitaram Kumar, who significantly expanded Home Centre's footprint in India. She aims to leverage her expertise to usher in a new era of innovation and value delivery. Reporting to Sameer Jain and working alongside Lifestyle International's board, her vision is set on leading Home Centre towards unparalleled growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril Joins World Archery Medical Committee

Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril Joins World Archery Medical Committee

 India
2
Job Scam Bust: Woman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

Job Scam Bust: Woman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

 India
3
Lorena Looms: Hurricane Threatens Baja with Flash Floods

Lorena Looms: Hurricane Threatens Baja with Flash Floods

 Global
4
Heroic Rescues Amid Delhi Flooding Chaos

Heroic Rescues Amid Delhi Flooding Chaos

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025