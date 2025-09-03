Jayanti Ganguly Appointed CEO of Home Centre India: Ushering a New Era of Growth

Home Centre India has announced the appointment of Jayanti Ganguly as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective from September 1, 2025. The move marks a strategic shift as the brand aims to enhance its market presence and drive growth.

With over two decades of leadership experience in retail giants like Myntra and Flipkart, Ganguly comes with a proven track record of scaling businesses and fostering customer-centric environments. She played a crucial role in Myntra's market expansion and led initiatives at Flipkart Wholesale.

Ganguly succeeds Sitaram Kumar, who significantly expanded Home Centre's footprint in India. She aims to leverage her expertise to usher in a new era of innovation and value delivery. Reporting to Sameer Jain and working alongside Lifestyle International's board, her vision is set on leading Home Centre towards unparalleled growth.

