Gerard Depardieu to Appeal Rape Trial Ruling Amidst Allegations

French film star Gerard Depardieu is set to appeal a decision requiring him to stand trial on rape charges involving actress Charlotte Arnould. His lawyer confirmed the appeal plans following an investigating judge's decision to move the case to court. Depardieu denies all allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:01 IST
Gerard Depardieu
  • Country:
  • France

Gerard Depardieu, one of France's most prominent film stars, is set to challenge a legal decision obligating him to face trial on charges of raping actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018, according to his lawyer, Jeremie Assous.

Assous confirmed the plans to appeal in a statement to Franceinfo radio. Depardieu has consistently denied all accusations made by Arnould, who claimed the incidents took place in his Paris residence when she was in her early 20s.

The Paris prosecutor's office announced that an investigating judge has ordered the case to be tried in court, following confirmation from Arnould on Instagram. Despite the lack of a set trial date, the actor, known for his role in 'Going Places' and numerous other films, denies any misconduct amidst growing allegations of sexual assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

