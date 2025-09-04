Left Menu

The 'Ketamine Queen' and the Tragic Overdose of Matthew Perry

Jasveen Sangha, dubbed the 'Ketamine Queen,' has pled guilty to charges linked to the overdose death of actor Matthew Perry. Known for supplying ketamine from her 'stash house,' Sangha faces up to 65 years in prison. The case highlights Perry's long-standing battle with substance abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 00:05 IST
The notorious Los Angeles drug dealer known as the 'Ketamine Queen,' Jasveen Sangha, has admitted her role in the overdose death of beloved 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry. In a U.S. District Court, the 42-year-old pleaded guilty to five felony charges related to Perry's tragic demise in 2023.

Sangha, who operated a 'stash house' for drugs, faces a daunting prison sentence of up to 65 years, with sentencing set for December 10. She is the last of five connected individuals to enter a guilty plea. Her co-defendants, including two doctors and Perry's personal assistant, await sentencing for their roles.

Matthew Perry's sudden death shocked fans worldwide and cast a spotlight on his history of substance abuse, which he openly discussed. The case underlines the dangers of illicit drug use and the responsibilities shared by those in the illegal drug trade.

