Akshay Kumar Applauds Kalyani Priyadarshan's Box Office Triumph

Akshay Kumar praised Kalyani Priyadarshan for her stellar performance in 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'. The film, directed by Dominic Arun, features Kalyani as a mythology-inspired superhero and has become the top-grossing female-led film in South India, surpassing Rs 100 crore globally in its first week.

Updated: 04-09-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 11:41 IST
Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar has commended actor Kalyani Priyadarshan on her exceptional performance in the box office hit 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'.

This blockbuster, directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, has established a new benchmark for female-led films in South India. In just its first week, it grossed over Rs 100 crore globally.

The film not only showcases Kalyani as a formidable, mythology-inspired superhero but also offers a captivating narrative that has resonated widely with audiences and critics alike.

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

