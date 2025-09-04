Akshay Kumar Applauds Kalyani Priyadarshan's Box Office Triumph
Akshay Kumar praised Kalyani Priyadarshan for her stellar performance in 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'. The film, directed by Dominic Arun, features Kalyani as a mythology-inspired superhero and has become the top-grossing female-led film in South India, surpassing Rs 100 crore globally in its first week.
Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar has commended actor Kalyani Priyadarshan on her exceptional performance in the box office hit 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'.
This blockbuster, directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, has established a new benchmark for female-led films in South India. In just its first week, it grossed over Rs 100 crore globally.
The film not only showcases Kalyani as a formidable, mythology-inspired superhero but also offers a captivating narrative that has resonated widely with audiences and critics alike.
