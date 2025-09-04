Akshay Kumar Applauds Kalyani Priyadarshan's Box Office Triumph

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar has commended actor Kalyani Priyadarshan on her exceptional performance in the box office hit 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'.

This blockbuster, directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, has established a new benchmark for female-led films in South India. In just its first week, it grossed over Rs 100 crore globally.

The film not only showcases Kalyani as a formidable, mythology-inspired superhero but also offers a captivating narrative that has resonated widely with audiences and critics alike.