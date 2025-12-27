Left Menu

Union Minister Advocates Learning South Indian Languages and Eco-Friendly Farming

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the importance of learning South Indian languages and advocated for tree-based agriculture inspired by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. He supports policies for sustainable agriculture and policy changes to empower farmers, highlighting the importance of healthy soil for climate resilience.

Union Agriculture Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for cultural and environmental advancement, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged Indians to learn at least one South Indian language. He announced this at a seminar focused on sustainable tree-based agriculture organized by the Isha Foundation.

Chouhan highlighted the ministry's initiative to create a policy supporting tree-based agriculture, inspired by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's ecological insights. He emphasized the foundation's role in promoting agricultural systems that contribute to ecological health and farmer prosperity.

Addressing the seminar, Sadhguru urged the reform of current agricultural policies. He stressed the need for farmers to have autonomy over what grows on their land, advocating for clear distinctions between agricultural and forest produce, and the removal of existing barriers to selling trees on private farmland.

