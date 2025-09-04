Odisha Expands Flavor Footprint: Omfed and Koraput Coffee Cafes Open in Delhi

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has taken a significant step in promoting Odia culture by inaugurating Omfed and Koraput Coffee cafes in Delhi. The cafes were opened at Odisha Niwas, during the Chief Minister's five-day visit to the national capital.

Highlighting the importance of these inaugurations, Majhi stated that the Odia community in Delhi will now have access to Omfed products like paneer, butter, and ghee. Omfed, recognized for its contribution to the state's economic development, has supported dairy farmers for over 45 years.

Majhi also celebrated the success of Koraput Coffee, which stands as a testament to the hard work of Odisha's tribal farmers. Its distinctive aroma and flavor have gained global recognition, further showcasing Odisha's rich cultural heritage and natural bounty.

(With inputs from agencies.)