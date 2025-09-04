K-Beauty Boom: South Korean Cosmetics Surge in India's Market

South Korean cosmetics manufacturers are making significant strides into the rapidly expanding Indian market, where K-beauty demand is soaring. According to Pulse from Maeil Business Newspaper Korea, India's beauty and personal care sector is expected to reach approximately USD 45 billion by 2030. Reports from the Korea Cosmetics Industry Institute indicate the market's value hit USD 31.7 billion in 2024.

The growing Indian preference for a natural look, moving away from dramatic makeup, has increased the attractiveness of Korean beauty products. A study by Kindlife and Datum Intelligence predicts that India's Korean cosmetics market will increase from USD 400 million in 2024 to USD 1.5 billion by 2030, as covered by Pulse. This growth rate of 25.9 percent significantly surpasses the 12 percent growth projected for India's entire beauty market.

Leading companies are acting on this opportunity. Cosmax Inc. is planning a subsidiary in Mumbai, while Amorepacific Corp. is expanding its distribution in India. Brands like LG H&H Co. are actively marketing their products, and independent brands like Craver Corp.'s Skin1004 are also entering the fray. This dynamic market shift is further driven by India's youthful demographic, deeply influenced by Korean culture.