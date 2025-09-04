Left Menu

Jaipur Rugs Unveils Grand Annual Rugs Utsav 2025

Jaipur Rugs launches its annual Rugs Utsav 2025, showcasing over 14,000 handmade rugs by local artisans across India. The event highlights a range of designer and antique pieces. Revenue will support healthcare and water facilities in rural artisan areas. The previous event garnered sales of Rs 15 crore.

Updated: 04-09-2025 17:06 IST
The renowned carpet manufacturer Jaipur Rugs has kicked off its much-anticipated annual Rugs Utsav 2025, showcasing more than 14,000 handcrafted rugs by local artisans at its stores throughout India.

This year, Jaipur Rugs anticipates a 10-15% increase in sales as the event highlights an exclusive lineup of designer collections and rare antique pieces. The grand exhibition features 250 antique rugs over a century old and 2,000 vintage rugs aged 30 to 50 years.

The sale, taking place at flagship stores and online, not only brings timeless artistry into homes worldwide but also supports crucial initiatives for artisan communities, funding healthcare and clean water facilities in rural weaving regions.

