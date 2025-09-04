Toronto International Film Festival: A Cinematic Bridge to the World

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) marks its return, aiming to serve as a conduit between the film industry and a global audience, according to Robyn Citizen, the festival's Director of Programming.

The event will showcase 292 films, highlighting both notable stars such as Daniel Craig, Scarlett Johansson, and Dwayne Johnson, alongside emerging talent. Films delve into the pressing issues of today, from ecological concerns to geopolitical conflicts, providing a platform for powerful storytelling.

Despite initial controversy, 'The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue' will be screened, highlighting the festival's commitment to diverse narratives. Running from September 4 to 14, TIFF opens with 'John Candy: I Like Me' and concludes with 'Peak Everything', as Citizen hopes attendees leave inspired by cinema's evolving potential.