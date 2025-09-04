Left Menu

Tragic End for Mishty: Giraffe's Life Cut Short at Birsa Zoo

Mishty, a six-year-old giraffe from Kolkata zoo, died at Birsa Zoo in Ranchi after a fall. The animal hit its head on the enclosure wall, and a postmortem is underway. As Birsa Zoo's only giraffe, Mishty's death raises questions about the conditions and safety measures at the facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:53 IST
In a tragic incident on Thursday, the only giraffe at Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, known as Birsa Zoo in Ranchi, died following a fall, according to officials. Named Mishty, the six-year-old giraffe had been transferred from Kolkata's zoo just 27 days earlier.

Reports indicate that Mishty, who was in good health, succumbed to injuries after its head collided with the enclosure wall. "The animal was healthy," stated Jabbar Singh, the zoo director. "We are currently investigating the cause of the fall, and a postmortem examination is being conducted."

The giraffe was the first to be brought to the zoo in nearly a decade, arriving on August 7 through an exchange program with Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata. Efforts had been made to accommodate Mishty, including the construction of a specially-designed 14-foot enclosure for the 12-foot tall animal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

