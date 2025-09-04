Tragic End for Mishty: Giraffe's Life Cut Short at Birsa Zoo

In a tragic incident on Thursday, the only giraffe at Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, known as Birsa Zoo in Ranchi, died following a fall, according to officials. Named Mishty, the six-year-old giraffe had been transferred from Kolkata's zoo just 27 days earlier.

Reports indicate that Mishty, who was in good health, succumbed to injuries after its head collided with the enclosure wall. "The animal was healthy," stated Jabbar Singh, the zoo director. "We are currently investigating the cause of the fall, and a postmortem examination is being conducted."

The giraffe was the first to be brought to the zoo in nearly a decade, arriving on August 7 through an exchange program with Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata. Efforts had been made to accommodate Mishty, including the construction of a specially-designed 14-foot enclosure for the 12-foot tall animal.

(With inputs from agencies.)