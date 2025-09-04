Left Menu

Giorgio Armani: The End of an Iconic Era in Fashion

Renowned designer Giorgio Armani, instrumental in putting Italy at the forefront of global fashion, has passed away at 91. Known for his minimalist style and business acumen, Armani founded his iconic brand in 1975. His family and dedicated team vow to uphold his legacy.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Designer Giorgio Armani, a trailblazer in the global fashion industry, has died at the age of 91. Over five decades, Armani propelled Italy to the fashion forefront while dressing Hollywood stars. His company, generating €2.3 billion annually, will continue under his family's guidance.

In a statement, the Armani Group expressed "infinite sorrow" over the loss of its founder. His team promises to preserve his vision and carry the business forward with integrity and love. Armani had recently missed Milan's Men's Fashion Week due to health issues, marking the first absence in his illustrious career.

Known as "Re Giorgio," the designer's minimalist style captivated the U.S. market in the late 1970s and 1980s, especially among women seeking elegance and strength in professional wardrobes. His commitment to detail and down-to-earth nature endeared him to many. Despite his passing, questions linger about his company's future leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

