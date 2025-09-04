Left Menu

Controversy Shadows 'The Bengal Files' Release in West Bengal

Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Bengal Files' faces release challenges in West Bengal. Theatre owners reportedly face intimidation, leading to an unofficial ban. Producer Pallavi Joshi has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu for intervention, emphasizing the film's importance for regional audiences. The movie is scheduled to release on Friday.

Actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst rising anticipation for Vivek Agnihotri's much-anticipated film 'The Bengal Files', a special screening was held in Mumbai on Thursday. The event saw notable figures like Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty in attendance, underscoring the movie's significance.

Directed by Agnihotri and produced by Pallavi Joshi and Abhishek Agarwal, 'The Bengal Files' is slated for release on Friday. However, its debut in West Bengal faces serious hurdles amid claims of theater owners facing intimidation. This prompted the filmmakers to hold a press conference where they alleged threats from authorities in West Bengal were influencing the owners' decision-making.

Earlier, producer Pallavi Joshi appealed to President Droupadi Murmu through a letter, seeking her intervention to ensure a smooth release. She expressed concerns over what she termed an 'unofficial ban' due to alleged intimidation by local state party workers, emphasizing the film's cultural relevance, especially to audiences in Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

