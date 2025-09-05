Left Menu

Artistic Justice: A Stolen Masterpiece Resurfaces

The daughter of a Nazi official in Argentina faces charges for concealing a stolen 18th-century painting from Jewish art dealer Jacques Goudstikker during WWII. The painting, 'Portrait of a Lady,' reappeared in a real estate listing, leading to legal action and a claim by Goudstikker's heir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:33 IST
The daughter of a fugitive Nazi official in Argentina has been charged with hiding an 18th-century painting from authorities. The artwork, 'Portrait of a Lady' by Giuseppe Ghislandi, was stolen from Jewish art dealer Jacques Goudstikker during World War II.

Patricia Kadgien, whose father was Nazi officer Friedrich Kadgien, surrendered the painting decades after it was seized. Prosecutors allege that Kadgien and her husband tried to conceal the artwork when it surfaced in a real estate listing.

The heir of Goudstikker has filed a legal claim to reclaim the painting, while the Argentine court considers its fate. The case highlights ongoing efforts to recover art lost during wartime atrocities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

