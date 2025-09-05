Left Menu

Championing Change: Williams Sisters Launch Youth Empowerment Initiative

Venus and Serena Williams have partnered to launch the Williams Family Excellence Program, aimed at supporting young talents from under-resourced communities through tennis and education. The initiative, announced at the U.S. Open, will focus on education and career development, reaching over 2,500 youths annually by 2035.

Venus and Serena Williams have announced a groundbreaking initiative to support young individuals from underserved communities through a blend of tennis training and educational opportunities. The Williams Family Excellence Program was officially introduced during a ceremony at the U.S. Open, aligning with the USTA Foundation's efforts to nurture young talent.

The program will target more than 2,500 youths from ages 13 to 25 each year, focusing on post-secondary education and career development. Community-based organizations under the USTA Foundation will seek out young athletes with potential, offering them essential training and guidance to excel both on and off the court.

This initiative not only underscores the Williams sisters' commitment to tennis excellence but also emphasizes the importance of education and career readiness. Their efforts are set to provide no-cost or low-cost training, college recruitment guidance, and opportunities for participation in competitive camps and events.

