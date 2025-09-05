Periyar's Legacy Illuminates Globally as Stalin Unveils Portrait at Oxford

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has highlighted the global significance of social reformer Periyar, known for initiating the Self-Respect Movement. During an event at Oxford University, Stalin unveiled a portrait of Periyar, depicting him as a beacon of rationalism, gender equality, and anti-caste reforms.

The event marks the centenary of the Self-Respect Movement, celebrated for redefining freedom and empowering individuals, echoing through history as a call for social justice. The Chief Minister emphasized how Periyar's advocacy shattered the chains of societal oppression, promoting scientific thought and dignity.

Stalin's address at the unveiling celebrated Periyar's enduring legacy. He reflected on the movement's role in transforming centuries of subjugation, asserting that its ideals now resonate globally, serving as a guiding light for future social transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)