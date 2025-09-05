Left Menu

Britain's Duchess of Kent has died, Buckingham Palace says

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Duchess of Kent, the wife of the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth and best known for her long association with the Wimbledon tennis tournament, has died aged 92, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Born Katharine Worsley, she joined the royal family when she married Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, in 1961 after meeting him five years earlier when he was stationed at a military barracks in northern England.

"It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent," Buckingham Palace said on X. "Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family."

