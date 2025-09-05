Left Menu

"They have taught me more than...": Karan Johar gives shout-out to Alia, Varun, Sidharth on Teacher's Day

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, filmmaker Karan Johar penned a note of gratitude for actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 18:45 IST
Karan Johar with Alia, Varun and Sidharth (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Teacher's Day, filmmaker Karan Johar penned a note of gratitude for actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. In his note, he mentioned how his students, Alia, Varun, and Sidharth, "taught him more than they will ever know."

"They have taught me more than they will ever know (or I will give them credit for). Love to my students who inadvertently were also my teachers... @sidmalhotra @aliaabhatt @varundvn. #HappyTeachersDay," he captioned the post, uploading a poster of the film 'Student of the Year'. Karan Johar launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood with his 2012 directorial Student of the Year and has shared a close bond with all three ever since.

Reacting to Karan's message, Sidharth wrote, "Forever a student in the journey of cinema. Thank you for all the guidance and memories!" Currently, Sidharth is being lauded for his role in 'Param Sundari', which also features Janhvi Kapoor. Varun is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' features Varun Dhawan alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul. The film will be released in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025. Up next, Alia will appear in Yash Raj Films' spy universe project, 'Alpha'. Actress Sharvari is also a part of this movie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

