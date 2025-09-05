Farewell to Armani: The End of a Fashion Era

Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian fashion designer, died at the age of 91, leaving the world to mourn a giant who reshaped the industry. In Milan, a single red rose marked tribute outside his office in the renowned fashion district.

Armani, whose career spanned over half a century, transformed his namesake label into a global luxury brand, encompassing haute couture, fragrance, and furniture. His passing marked the end of an epoch of creativity and style, leaving Italy without one of its brightest icons.

Tributes poured in globally as the public reminisced about Armani's journey from a window dresser to an influential fashion mogul. Attention now shifts to the future direction of his empire, as the industry speculates on leadership succession following his monumental legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)