Assam's Oldest Teacher Honored by Governor

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid tribute to the state's oldest living primary school teacher, Rajat Chandra Goswami, by honoring him at his Jorhat residence on Teachers' Day. The 94-year-old was celebrated under the 'Assam Governor Varishtha Shikshak Samman' initiative, which seeks to acknowledge the contributions of senior educators statewide.

During the event, Governor Acharya applauded Goswami's significant impact on the academic community in Assam. He highlighted the pivotal role teachers play in advancing the nation's development while safeguarding its intellectual heritage. Esteeming educators remains a key element of Indian tradition, Acharya noted.

The governor's commitments extended beyond education, as evidenced by his visit to the Ali Chuburi Model Anganwadi Centre. There, he engaged with students and emphasized environmental responsibility by advocating for tree planting. Additionally, as part of his 'Gaon Mein Governor' initiative, he encouraged self-help group members at Holongparara's Amrit Sarovar to leverage government schemes for community development.

