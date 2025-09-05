Left Menu

Assam's Oldest Teacher Honored by Governor

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya honored 94-year-old Rajat Chandra Goswami, the state's oldest living primary school teacher, on Teachers' Day through the 'Assam Governor Varishtha Shikshak Samman' initiative. Acharya praised Goswami's contributions and emphasized the role of educators in preserving India's intellectual legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:47 IST
Assam's Oldest Teacher Honored by Governor
Rajat Chandra Goswami
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid tribute to the state's oldest living primary school teacher, Rajat Chandra Goswami, by honoring him at his Jorhat residence on Teachers' Day. The 94-year-old was celebrated under the 'Assam Governor Varishtha Shikshak Samman' initiative, which seeks to acknowledge the contributions of senior educators statewide.

During the event, Governor Acharya applauded Goswami's significant impact on the academic community in Assam. He highlighted the pivotal role teachers play in advancing the nation's development while safeguarding its intellectual heritage. Esteeming educators remains a key element of Indian tradition, Acharya noted.

The governor's commitments extended beyond education, as evidenced by his visit to the Ali Chuburi Model Anganwadi Centre. There, he engaged with students and emphasized environmental responsibility by advocating for tree planting. Additionally, as part of his 'Gaon Mein Governor' initiative, he encouraged self-help group members at Holongparara's Amrit Sarovar to leverage government schemes for community development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Resolute Amid Energy Disruptions: Ukraine's Stance on Russian Attacks

Zelenskiy Resolute Amid Energy Disruptions: Ukraine's Stance on Russian Atta...

 Global
2
BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

 India
3
CM Bhupendra Patel's 'Prerna Samvad' Celebrates Educators' Impact on Teachers' Day

CM Bhupendra Patel's 'Prerna Samvad' Celebrates Educators' Impact on Teacher...

 India
4
Pakistan Calls for Full Adherence to Indus Water Treaty Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

Pakistan Calls for Full Adherence to Indus Water Treaty Amidst Diplomatic Te...

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025