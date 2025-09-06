A Grand Finale: Ganesh Idol Immersion in Hyderabad

The bustling city of Hyderabad marked the end of the 11-day Vinayaka Chaviti festivities with massive Ganesh idol immersions on Saturday. The iconic Hussain Sagar lake became the focal point for the convergence of nearly 50,000 idols as police and government officials orchestrated seamless processions.

A prominent sight was the 69-ft Khairatabad Ganesh idol, which initiated its journey early on Saturday, with expectations to complete its sacred immersion by afternoon. The Hyderabad Traffic Police confirmed the commencement of this grand event via social media, highlighting the devotional zeal lining the streets.

An impressive security detail of 29,000 personnel and 15,000 sanitation workers ensured orderliness and cleanliness. Across various lakes, 134 static cranes, 259 mobile cranes, and a 'Bahubali' crane facilitated the immersion process, supporting the presence of nine boats and specialized teams at Hussain Sagar to maintain safety.

