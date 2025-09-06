Mumbai's Streets Come Alive: Ganpati Immersion's Grand Farewell
The streets of Mumbai were filled with festival enthusiasts on Anant Chaturdashi, marking the final day of the Ganpati festival. Despite rain, crowds gathered for the immersion processions of Ganesh idols, witnessing cultural vibrancy and ritualistic devotion. Major idols were immersed by noon in both natural and artificial water bodies.
The city of Mumbai witnessed a grand farewell to Ganesh idols on Anant Chaturdashi, the conclusive day of the revered Ganpati festival. As participants braved the rain, the streets teemed with faithful followers partaking in the immersion processions, a quintessential fusion of devotion and celebration.
Markers of cultural vibrancy, including 'dhol-tasha' beats and 'gulal' clouds, added to the festive aura as hundreds seated themselves on terraces and other vantage points to catch a glimpse of the divine procession. The event saw early morning 'rangolis' decorating the streets, despite intermittent showers.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 405 idols, including prominent ones from Sarvajanik mandals, were immersed by noon. At bustling Lalbaug, known for its iconic Ganapati mandals, the processions commenced with idols from various esteemed groups, as thousands lined the streets, bearing witness to this vibrant spectacle.
