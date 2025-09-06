India's Young Writers Shine at SBWF 2025
The Step-Up Authors League marks the final sub-league of the Summer Book Writing Festival (SBWF) 2025, allowing students nationwide to publish their books and qualify for future State and National stages. Winning entries in categories like Jury Choice and Best-Seller exemplify literary excellence and widespread reader engagement.
The Step-Up Authors League, part of the Summer Book Writing Festival (SBWF) 2025, concluded with a flourish as students across India successfully published their books in anticipation of the upcoming State and National stages. The festival has prompted hundreds of young writers to finalize long-considered drafts, making this a defining moment for many participants.
Designed to offer a final opportunity for students who missed earlier leagues, the Step-Up League encouraged literary determination. "This league is proof that determination matters as much as timing," stated Ami Dror, Founder and President of BriBooks.
Recognition was awarded in two categories: Jury Choice, celebrating literary voice and originality, and Best-Seller, acknowledging popular reader engagement. The SBWF 2025 now forges ahead to its State and National Leagues, positioning itself as a formidable global student writing initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
