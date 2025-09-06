India's Young Writers Shine at SBWF 2025

The Step-Up Authors League, part of the Summer Book Writing Festival (SBWF) 2025, concluded with a flourish as students across India successfully published their books in anticipation of the upcoming State and National stages. The festival has prompted hundreds of young writers to finalize long-considered drafts, making this a defining moment for many participants.

Designed to offer a final opportunity for students who missed earlier leagues, the Step-Up League encouraged literary determination. "This league is proof that determination matters as much as timing," stated Ami Dror, Founder and President of BriBooks.

Recognition was awarded in two categories: Jury Choice, celebrating literary voice and originality, and Best-Seller, acknowledging popular reader engagement. The SBWF 2025 now forges ahead to its State and National Leagues, positioning itself as a formidable global student writing initiative.

