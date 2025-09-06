Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Military Mastery

Operation Sindoor serves as a compelling reminder of India's formidable military capabilities, demonstrating the armed forces' ability to deliver quick and decisive impacts, according to the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

The operation exemplified seamless coordination among the services and other agencies, illustrating the integration that supports military success. This was highlighted during the review of the Passing Out Parade at the Officers Training Academy, where new officer cadets were welcomed into various branches of the Indian Army.

Singh emphasized the evolving nature of warfare and the importance of military prowess. He encouraged the newly commissioned officers to embrace jointness and understand their roles within a cohesive team. Noteworthy achievements were recognized, with awards presented to cadets who exemplified outstanding military standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)