Cultural and Judicial Exchange: Chief Justice of India Visits Lord Buddha's Birthplace

Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, visited Nepal's Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, on a four-day trip. He was welcomed by Lumbini Development Trust's Vice Chairman and visited the Mayadevi Temple. Gavai also addressed the Nepal-India Judicial Dialogue in Kathmandu and discussed justice reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, embarked on a significant visit to Nepal, focusing on both cultural and judicial ties. His journey included a stop at Lumbini, revered as the birthplace of Lord Buddha.

Upon his arrival, Gavai was warmly received by Lharkyal Lama, Vice Chairman of the Lumbini Development Trust. During his visit, he explored the sacred Mayadevi Temple complex, where he recited hymns and lit a lamp for world peace and enhanced relations between India and Nepal.

In addition to his cultural engagements, Gavai addressed the 'Nepal-India Judicial Dialogue on Justice Sector Reforms' organized by Nepal's Supreme Court. He delivered a keynote speech and met Nepal's Chief Justice, Prakash Man Singh Raut, to discuss judicial reforms. Gavai will conclude his visit and return to India on Sunday.

