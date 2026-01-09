Left Menu

Sanjay Dutt's Nepal Visit: A Boost for Tourism

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt visited Nepal, offering prayers at the Pashupatinath Temple to promote tourism. He highlighted his affection for Nepalese culture, and his visit was praised for enhancing the country's appeal to Indian tourists, who accounted for over 35% of Nepal's visitors in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:29 IST
Sanjay Dutt
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt made a significant visit to Nepal on Friday, where he paid his respects at the renowned Pashupatinath Temple. The actor's visit served multiple purposes, not least of which was to support Nepal's tourism efforts.

Arriving on Thursday, Dutt's trip was short yet impactful, drawing attention to the popular tourism destination in the Himalayan region. His interaction at the temple included prayers at the sacred Shiva Linga and Bhairava, accompanied by tight security measures. Speaking to the media, Dutt expressed his enduring affection for Nepal and its people.

Nepal Tourism Board CEO Deepak Raj Joshi praised Dutt's visit, recognizing its potential to boost tourism interest in Nepal among Indian travelers, a key demographic for the country. In 2025, Indian nationals constituted 35.2% of the total visitors to Nepal. Dutt's visit concluded with his return to Mumbai after inaugurating a casino.

