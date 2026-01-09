Sanjay Dutt's Nepal Visit: A Boost for Tourism

Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt made a significant visit to Nepal on Friday, where he paid his respects at the renowned Pashupatinath Temple. The actor's visit served multiple purposes, not least of which was to support Nepal's tourism efforts.

Arriving on Thursday, Dutt's trip was short yet impactful, drawing attention to the popular tourism destination in the Himalayan region. His interaction at the temple included prayers at the sacred Shiva Linga and Bhairava, accompanied by tight security measures. Speaking to the media, Dutt expressed his enduring affection for Nepal and its people.

Nepal Tourism Board CEO Deepak Raj Joshi praised Dutt's visit, recognizing its potential to boost tourism interest in Nepal among Indian travelers, a key demographic for the country. In 2025, Indian nationals constituted 35.2% of the total visitors to Nepal. Dutt's visit concluded with his return to Mumbai after inaugurating a casino.