Left Menu

Pawan Kumar Goenka Leads Marwari Federation's National Initiatives

Pawan Kumar Goenka has taken over as the national president of the All India Marwari Federation. Under his leadership, the federation aims to advance educational and medical initiatives. Projects include a new Yuva Bhawan, scholarship programs, affordable healthcare, and a new headquarters in Kolkata.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 20:14 IST
Pawan Kumar Goenka Leads Marwari Federation's National Initiatives
Pawan Kumar Goenka
  • Country:
  • India

Pawan Kumar Goenka has officially assumed the role of national president for the All India Marwari Federation, succeeding Shiv Kumar Lohia at a recently held national convention in Delhi. Goenka highlighted plans to enhance educational, medical, and social initiatives to empower the Marwari community across India.

An affiliate organization, Yuva Marwari Sangthan, is undertaking the construction of a five-storey Yuva Bhawan in Shahdara. Once completed in two years, the building will provide hostel, gym, library, and indoor recreational facilities for students migrating to the capital for education, with an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore.

The federation is also expanding its scholarship initiatives and forging collaborations with hospitals to provide more affordable healthcare solutions while continuing its ongoing social service projects like supplying food and bottled water to major hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Proactive Safety Measures Safeguard Larji Hydropower Project Amid Flood Challenges

Proactive Safety Measures Safeguard Larji Hydropower Project Amid Flood Chal...

 India
2
False Identity and Dowry Demands: Arrest in Uttarakhand's Matrimonial Fraud Case

False Identity and Dowry Demands: Arrest in Uttarakhand's Matrimonial Fraud ...

 India
3
Legal Action Over Gurugram's Waterlogged Woes

Legal Action Over Gurugram's Waterlogged Woes

 India
4
Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025