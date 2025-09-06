Pawan Kumar Goenka Leads Marwari Federation's National Initiatives

Pawan Kumar Goenka has officially assumed the role of national president for the All India Marwari Federation, succeeding Shiv Kumar Lohia at a recently held national convention in Delhi. Goenka highlighted plans to enhance educational, medical, and social initiatives to empower the Marwari community across India.

An affiliate organization, Yuva Marwari Sangthan, is undertaking the construction of a five-storey Yuva Bhawan in Shahdara. Once completed in two years, the building will provide hostel, gym, library, and indoor recreational facilities for students migrating to the capital for education, with an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore.

The federation is also expanding its scholarship initiatives and forging collaborations with hospitals to provide more affordable healthcare solutions while continuing its ongoing social service projects like supplying food and bottled water to major hospitals.

