Left Menu

CJI B.R. Gavai's Enlightening Visit to Lumbini

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai was warmly welcomed in Lumbini by local judiciary members. Justice Basudev Acharya and Khenpo Chimed Lharkyal Lama were among those greeting him. Gavai visited the birthplace of Lord Buddha and other important sites, expressing gratitude for the generous hospitality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 20:48 IST
CJI B.R. Gavai's Enlightening Visit to Lumbini
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, was warmly welcomed in Lumbini, Nepal, by Justice Basudev Acharya from the High Court of Tulsipur. The reception underscored cordial relations between India and Nepal.

Among those greeting the esteemed Indian dignitary was Khenpo Chimed Lharkyal Lama, reflecting the importance of his visit. District Judge of Rupandehi also played a significant role in the event.

Gavai, accompanied by his family, toured the birthplace of Lord Buddha and other culturally significant sites, expressing his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended during the visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Proactive Safety Measures Safeguard Larji Hydropower Project Amid Flood Challenges

Proactive Safety Measures Safeguard Larji Hydropower Project Amid Flood Chal...

 India
2
False Identity and Dowry Demands: Arrest in Uttarakhand's Matrimonial Fraud Case

False Identity and Dowry Demands: Arrest in Uttarakhand's Matrimonial Fraud ...

 India
3
Legal Action Over Gurugram's Waterlogged Woes

Legal Action Over Gurugram's Waterlogged Woes

 India
4
Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025