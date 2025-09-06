CJI B.R. Gavai's Enlightening Visit to Lumbini

Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, was warmly welcomed in Lumbini, Nepal, by Justice Basudev Acharya from the High Court of Tulsipur. The reception underscored cordial relations between India and Nepal.

Among those greeting the esteemed Indian dignitary was Khenpo Chimed Lharkyal Lama, reflecting the importance of his visit. District Judge of Rupandehi also played a significant role in the event.

Gavai, accompanied by his family, toured the birthplace of Lord Buddha and other culturally significant sites, expressing his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended during the visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)