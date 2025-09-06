CJI B.R. Gavai's Enlightening Visit to Lumbini
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai was warmly welcomed in Lumbini by local judiciary members. Justice Basudev Acharya and Khenpo Chimed Lharkyal Lama were among those greeting him. Gavai visited the birthplace of Lord Buddha and other important sites, expressing gratitude for the generous hospitality.
Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, was warmly welcomed in Lumbini, Nepal, by Justice Basudev Acharya from the High Court of Tulsipur. The reception underscored cordial relations between India and Nepal.
Among those greeting the esteemed Indian dignitary was Khenpo Chimed Lharkyal Lama, reflecting the importance of his visit. District Judge of Rupandehi also played a significant role in the event.
Gavai, accompanied by his family, toured the birthplace of Lord Buddha and other culturally significant sites, expressing his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended during the visit.
