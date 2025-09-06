Rallying for All Creatures: An End to Speciesism

In a passionate demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, animal rights activists demanded equal protection for all stray animals, beyond just dogs. The protest highlighted widespread calls for addressing speciesism and extending compassion to all living beings.

Protesters wielded placards bearing slogans such as ''Would you let us live if we barked?'' and ''Fish feel pain too''. Vehicles adorned with messages like ''Animals are not food'' and ''Meat is murder'' amplified the rally's urgent message against animal exploitation.

Activist Nikhil Dawar articulated the protest's objectives, advocating for an end to speciesism, promoting animal freedom, and halting all forms of animal mistreatment. Fellow protester Meera Singh stressed the necessity of embracing comprehensive empathy for all animals and demanded stronger measures against cruelty.

(With inputs from agencies.)