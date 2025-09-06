Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations Illuminate Jammu and Kashmir
Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammed, saw thousands of devotees gather at Srinagar's Hazratbal shrine to witness the display of the Prophet's relics. Managed by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, the shrine and other mosques were decorated and lit to commemorate the occasion.
Thousands of devotees gathered at Srinagar's Hazratbal shrine in Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammed. This year's celebration witnessed a massive turnout, embodying the communal spirit of this significant religious occasion.
The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board ensured smooth proceedings by making all necessary arrangements for the attendees. The highlight of the event was the display of the holy relics of the Prophet, presented by their custodian after the prayers.
In addition to the Hazratbal shrine, many mosques across the region were beautifully decorated and illuminated, creating an aura of spirituality and commemoration as devotees flocked to partake in the rituals and seek blessings.
