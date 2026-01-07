Tensions High as Security Forces Engage Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir Forest

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district intensified efforts to secure a forest area following an encounter with terrorists on Wednesday. The clash occurred in Kahog village of Billawar, prompting a swift search operation by security personnel after reports of terrorist presence emerged.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, shared updates on social media about the ongoing operation despite challenging conditions such as thick vegetation and treacherous terrain. He mentioned that the Special Operations Group, with support from CRPF teams, engaged the terrorists, leading to intense exchanges of gunfire, though it remained unclear if any militants were injured.

The encounter marks the latest in a series of conflicts in Kathua, a region that has seen significant terrorist activity resurgence. Authorities remain vigilant, with reinforcements, including Army paratroopers, joining search operations to ensure the area is secure from further threats.

