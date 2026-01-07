Left Menu

Tensions High as Security Forces Engage Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir Forest

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district engaged in an encounter with terrorists in a remote forest area. The operation, involving the Special Operations Group and CRPF, faced challenges such as darkness and rough terrain. The cordon was strengthened as reinforcements arrived to neutralize the threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:16 IST
Tensions High as Security Forces Engage Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir Forest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district intensified efforts to secure a forest area following an encounter with terrorists on Wednesday. The clash occurred in Kahog village of Billawar, prompting a swift search operation by security personnel after reports of terrorist presence emerged.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, shared updates on social media about the ongoing operation despite challenging conditions such as thick vegetation and treacherous terrain. He mentioned that the Special Operations Group, with support from CRPF teams, engaged the terrorists, leading to intense exchanges of gunfire, though it remained unclear if any militants were injured.

The encounter marks the latest in a series of conflicts in Kathua, a region that has seen significant terrorist activity resurgence. Authorities remain vigilant, with reinforcements, including Army paratroopers, joining search operations to ensure the area is secure from further threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emotional Reunions: Supreme Court Bail Releases 2020 Delhi Riots Accused

Emotional Reunions: Supreme Court Bail Releases 2020 Delhi Riots Accused

 India
2
Winter Woes: Europe's Snow and Ice Chaos

Winter Woes: Europe's Snow and Ice Chaos

 Global
3
Delhi Police Register FIR Over Controversial JNU Protest Slogans

Delhi Police Register FIR Over Controversial JNU Protest Slogans

 India
4
Thrilling Day at Bengaluru Open: Upsets and Triumphs Galore

Thrilling Day at Bengaluru Open: Upsets and Triumphs Galore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026