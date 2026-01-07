Kashmir's Cyber Crackdown: Uncovering Mule Accounts

The Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police has intensified its investigations into a cyber terror case, officials reported on Wednesday. Raids were conducted at several locations across the valley, signifying a vital step in the effort to dismantle cyber fraud networks.

Known as the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), the division executed a widespread operation focusing on disabling mule accounts that are central to enabling cyber fraud and facilitating terror financing. This significant action underscores the police's commitment to thwarting such illicit activities.

The operation spanned 22 locations in the Kashmir valley, with 15 crucial sites targeted within the city of Srinagar. Although further specifics remain pending, this move marks a pivotal moment in ongoing counter-terror and cybercrime efforts.

