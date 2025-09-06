Left Menu

Jamie Lee Curtis: The Heartfelt Story Behind Her Only Celebrity Autograph

Jamie Lee Curtis shared a touching story about the only celebrity autograph she ever requested—from Jaleel White, famous for playing Steve Urkel. Curtis keeps the cherished autograph in her daughter's scrapbook, symbolizing her loving bond and supportive parenting towards her daughters, Annie and Ruby.

Updated: 06-09-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 23:14 IST
Jamie Lee Curtis: The Heartfelt Story Behind Her Only Celebrity Autograph
Image Credit: ANI
Jamie Lee Curtis, renowned actor and film producer, revealed the unique story behind the sole celebrity autograph she ever sought. The star she approached was none other than Jaleel White, known for his portrayal of Steve Urkel on the popular show, Family Matters.

The autograph, still kept safe in her daughter's scrapbook, marks a memorable moment for Curtis. "I was with my child, and they wanted the autograph," Curtis explained, according to People. The incident underscores her commitment to being a loving and supportive parent.

Curtis and her husband adopted their two daughters, Annie and Ruby, and she has consistently expressed her appreciation for motherhood. Her bond with Ruby, especially, highlights her journey as a "grateful student" learning from her children. "This life is about love," Curtis stated in a heartfelt comment reinforcing her devotion to her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

