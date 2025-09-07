Stars Shine at Venice Film Festival: Italian Actor Triumphs

Italian actor Toni Servillo was honored with the best actor award at the prestigious Venice Film Festival. He delivered a captivating performance as an ageing Italian president nearing the end of his term in the film 'La Grazia.'

In a night celebrating cinematic excellence, China's Xin Zhilei was named best actress. Her portrayal in 'The Sun Rises On Us All,' a poignant narrative delving into themes of sacrifice, guilt, and unresolved feelings between distant lovers, earned her the coveted accolade.

The Venice Film Festival remains a vital platform for global cinema, showcasing diverse stories and outstanding performances. The wins for Servillo and Zhilei highlight the festival's commitment to artistic brilliance.