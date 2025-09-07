Stars Shine at Venice Film Festival: Italian Actor Triumphs
Italian actor Toni Servillo won the best actor award at the Venice Film Festival for his role in 'La Grazia.' Chinese actress Xin Zhilei received the best actress honor for 'The Sun Rises On Us All,' a film exploring themes of sacrifice and unresolved emotions.
Italian actor Toni Servillo was honored with the best actor award at the prestigious Venice Film Festival. He delivered a captivating performance as an ageing Italian president nearing the end of his term in the film 'La Grazia.'
In a night celebrating cinematic excellence, China's Xin Zhilei was named best actress. Her portrayal in 'The Sun Rises On Us All,' a poignant narrative delving into themes of sacrifice, guilt, and unresolved feelings between distant lovers, earned her the coveted accolade.
The Venice Film Festival remains a vital platform for global cinema, showcasing diverse stories and outstanding performances. The wins for Servillo and Zhilei highlight the festival's commitment to artistic brilliance.