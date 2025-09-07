The 82nd Venice Film Festival concluded with a surprise as U.S. director Jim Jarmusch claimed the Golden Lion for 'Father Mother Sister Brother'. The film offers a thoughtful exploration of family dynamics, edging out favorites like 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'.

Meanwhile, the Toronto International Film Festival buzzed with premieres, notably Matthew McConaughey's return in 'The Lost Bus', depicting the 2018 Camp Fire tragedy. Also featured were 'Palestine 36', a historical film by Annemarie Jacir, and a heartfelt documentary on Canadian comedic icon John Candy.

The fashion world mourned the death of Giorgio Armani, a pillar of Italian style, as discussions about the future of his luxury empire began. Armani's passing leaves a profound impact on the industry, while speculation grows about his succession.

