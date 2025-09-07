Left Menu

Entertainment Highlights: Venice Surprises, Toronto Triumphs, and Fashion Losses

The Venice and Toronto film festivals showcased various global entertainment highlights. Jim Jarmusch unexpectedly won the Venice Golden Lion, while the Toronto spotlight shone on Matthew McConaughey's 'The Lost Bus', Palestinian film 'Palestine 36', and a tribute to comedian John Candy. The fashion world mourned Giorgio Armani's passing.

Updated: 07-09-2025
The 82nd Venice Film Festival concluded with a surprise as U.S. director Jim Jarmusch claimed the Golden Lion for 'Father Mother Sister Brother'. The film offers a thoughtful exploration of family dynamics, edging out favorites like 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'.

Meanwhile, the Toronto International Film Festival buzzed with premieres, notably Matthew McConaughey's return in 'The Lost Bus', depicting the 2018 Camp Fire tragedy. Also featured were 'Palestine 36', a historical film by Annemarie Jacir, and a heartfelt documentary on Canadian comedic icon John Candy.

The fashion world mourned the death of Giorgio Armani, a pillar of Italian style, as discussions about the future of his luxury empire began. Armani's passing leaves a profound impact on the industry, while speculation grows about his succession.

