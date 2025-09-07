Benoit Blanc Returns in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Gothic Mystery'

Left Menu

Detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, returns in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.' Directed by Rian Johnson, this gothic installment features a stellar cast including Josh O'Connor and Glenn Close. The film premieres in Toronto, with a limited theatrical release on November 26, followed by streaming on Netflix.

Detective Benoit Blanc is back in action, as 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' hits the screens, offering a darker, gothic twist to the beloved franchise. Daniel Craig reprises his role in the film directed by Rian Johnson, and the movie showcases a star-studded cast.

Rian Johnson takes a detour from previous setups, choosing a small-town church in upstate New York for this whodunit. It promises a different feel, with elements of gothic intrigue, yet retains the franchise's classic charm. Audiences at the Toronto International Film Festival eagerly embraced this unique installment.

Portraying a young priest, Josh O'Connor praised Johnson's genius while co-star Cailee Spaeny shared her gratitude for the role, diving into music by learning the cello. The ensemble, including Glenn Close and Kerry Washington, delivers an engaging performance. Look out for its limited theatrical release on November 26, before it heads to Netflix on December 12.

