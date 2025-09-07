Jonathan Bailey: From Bridgerton's Stage to Philanthropic Paths

Jonathan Bailey, widely recognized for his role as Lord Anthony in the acclaimed Netflix series 'Bridgerton', has announced a temporary hiatus from his acting career. The 37-year-old star revealed plans to concentrate on his non-profit entity, The Shameless Fund, which he established to support the LGBTQ+ community.

In an interview with British GQ, Bailey expressed his intention to dedicate the next phase of his career to strengthening the organization by refining its staffing and ensuring robust partnerships with global brands. With startling statistics pointing to only 1p of every £100 raised in the UK going to LGBTQ+ initiatives, Bailey hopes to make a substantive impact.

The actor's next on-screen appearance will be in the anticipated sequel to 'Wicked', directed by Jon M Chu, which features Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as co-stars. The film is set for release on November 21.