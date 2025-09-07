Left Menu

A Melodic Tribute: Celebrating Bhupen Hazarika's Centenary

The year-long centenary celebrations for famed singer Bhupen Hazarika begin on Monday. The Assam government and various organizations will pay tribute to the legendary musician, with events including a documentary screening, musical performances, and cultural programs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the attendees.

Bhupen Hazarika
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government and several organizations will kick off a year-long celebration on Monday in honor of the late legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika's centenary. Known for his enduring contribution to the cultural landscape, the maestro's legacy will be highlighted through a variety of events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to grace the celebrations on September 13, during his two-day visit to Assam. Hazarika's only son, Tez Hazarika, has also arrived from the USA to join the commemorations, reflecting the global resonance of the artist's work.

A focal point of the celebrations is the release of a 65-minute documentary titled 'Bhupen da Uncut', directed by Bobbeeta Sharma. The film offers an authentic glimpse into Hazarika's life, featuring his reflections on childhood influences, his time in New York, and his profound philosophy of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

