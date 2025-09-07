Celebrating Sudhakanta: Bhupen Hazarika's Centenary to Echo Across Assam
The centenary of Bhupen Hazarika, an iconic singer, kicks off with extensive celebrations in Assam. Tributes and events, including a Prime Ministerial visit and a documentary release, highlight his cultural legacy. Family members and admirers gather across the state to honor his contributions to music and society.
The year-long celebrations for Bhupen Hazarika's centenary began in Assam, with a series of events marking the legacy of the legendary singer. The state's government, along with numerous organizations, paid tribute to Hazarika, underscoring his lasting impact on Assamese and Indian culture.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to join the celebrations on September 13, during a two-day visit to Assam. A key highlight includes the release of 'Bhupen da Uncut', a documentary offering a personal glimpse into Hazarika's life and philosophies, particularly his interactions during a 1999 England visit.
Events are widespread, from massive poetry recitals across 32 districts to special programs at Hazarika's former residence and musical renditions at local and international venues. Cultural performances and official celebrations aim to preserve and promote Hazarika's rich artistic legacy.