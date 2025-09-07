Left Menu

Celebrating Sudhakanta: Bhupen Hazarika's Centenary to Echo Across Assam

The centenary of Bhupen Hazarika, an iconic singer, kicks off with extensive celebrations in Assam. Tributes and events, including a Prime Ministerial visit and a documentary release, highlight his cultural legacy. Family members and admirers gather across the state to honor his contributions to music and society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-09-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:56 IST
Celebrating Sudhakanta: Bhupen Hazarika's Centenary to Echo Across Assam
Bhupen Hazarika
  • Country:
  • India

The year-long celebrations for Bhupen Hazarika's centenary began in Assam, with a series of events marking the legacy of the legendary singer. The state's government, along with numerous organizations, paid tribute to Hazarika, underscoring his lasting impact on Assamese and Indian culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to join the celebrations on September 13, during a two-day visit to Assam. A key highlight includes the release of 'Bhupen da Uncut', a documentary offering a personal glimpse into Hazarika's life and philosophies, particularly his interactions during a 1999 England visit.

Events are widespread, from massive poetry recitals across 32 districts to special programs at Hazarika's former residence and musical renditions at local and international venues. Cultural performances and official celebrations aim to preserve and promote Hazarika's rich artistic legacy.

TRENDING

1
Neeru Dhanda and Bhowneesh Mendiratta Shine at National Shotgun Trials

Neeru Dhanda and Bhowneesh Mendiratta Shine at National Shotgun Trials

 Global
2
Navi Mumbai Metro Line Reaches 1 Crore Ridership Milestone

Navi Mumbai Metro Line Reaches 1 Crore Ridership Milestone

 India
3
BJP's 'Sansad Karyashala': Modi's Vision for Parliamentarians

BJP's 'Sansad Karyashala': Modi's Vision for Parliamentarians

 India
4
Negligence Scandal: Hospital Sealed After Medical Malpractice Horror

Negligence Scandal: Hospital Sealed After Medical Malpractice Horror

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025