Celebrating Sudhakanta: Bhupen Hazarika's Centenary to Echo Across Assam

The year-long celebrations for Bhupen Hazarika's centenary began in Assam, with a series of events marking the legacy of the legendary singer. The state's government, along with numerous organizations, paid tribute to Hazarika, underscoring his lasting impact on Assamese and Indian culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to join the celebrations on September 13, during a two-day visit to Assam. A key highlight includes the release of 'Bhupen da Uncut', a documentary offering a personal glimpse into Hazarika's life and philosophies, particularly his interactions during a 1999 England visit.

Events are widespread, from massive poetry recitals across 32 districts to special programs at Hazarika's former residence and musical renditions at local and international venues. Cultural performances and official celebrations aim to preserve and promote Hazarika's rich artistic legacy.