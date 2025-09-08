Sabrina Carpenter's VMA Debut: A Powerful Tribute to Trans Rights

Singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter used her debut performance of 'Tears' at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards to make a statement for transgender rights, according to The Hollywood Reporter. With an outdoor set designed like 1990s New York City, Carpenter was flanked by prominent drag queens, channeling the song's music video which stars Colman Domingo in drag.

The performance was a visual spectacle featuring dancers in retro outfits and police uniforms. Drag queens marched with picket signs displaying messages like 'Protect Trans Rights' and 'In Trans We Trust,' underscoring Carpenter's advocacy theme. The Hollywood Reporter noted the striking imagery and strong message of support for the transgender community.

Carpenter dazzled in a sparkling outfit accentuated with fringe details as she took the stage. As rain fell, the performance turned into a choreographed dance. Carpenter was nominated for nine awards, including Best Pop Artist and Album of the Year for 'Short 'n Sweet.' Her lead single 'Manchild' also saw multiple nominations, including Video of the Year.

Victory came for Carpenter in the categories of Best Album for 'Short 'n Sweet' and Best Visual Effects for 'Manchild.' The 2024 VMAs had previously seen her win Song of the Year for 'Espresso,' a testament to her growing influence. LL Cool J presided over the event hosted at New York's UBS Arena. (ANI)