Left Menu

Sabrina Carpenter's VMA Debut: A Powerful Tribute to Trans Rights

Sabrina Carpenter's debut at the 2025 MTV VMAs featured a performance of 'Tears,' advocating for transgender rights with the help of drag queens. The set resembled '90s NYC, with dancers and picket signs promoting trans rights. Carpenter secured two awards for Best Album and Best Visual Effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 11:40 IST
Sabrina Carpenter's VMA Debut: A Powerful Tribute to Trans Rights
Sabrina Carpenter (Photo/instagram/@sabrinacarpenter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter used her debut performance of 'Tears' at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards to make a statement for transgender rights, according to The Hollywood Reporter. With an outdoor set designed like 1990s New York City, Carpenter was flanked by prominent drag queens, channeling the song's music video which stars Colman Domingo in drag.

The performance was a visual spectacle featuring dancers in retro outfits and police uniforms. Drag queens marched with picket signs displaying messages like 'Protect Trans Rights' and 'In Trans We Trust,' underscoring Carpenter's advocacy theme. The Hollywood Reporter noted the striking imagery and strong message of support for the transgender community.

Carpenter dazzled in a sparkling outfit accentuated with fringe details as she took the stage. As rain fell, the performance turned into a choreographed dance. Carpenter was nominated for nine awards, including Best Pop Artist and Album of the Year for 'Short 'n Sweet.' Her lead single 'Manchild' also saw multiple nominations, including Video of the Year.

Victory came for Carpenter in the categories of Best Album for 'Short 'n Sweet' and Best Visual Effects for 'Manchild.' The 2024 VMAs had previously seen her win Song of the Year for 'Espresso,' a testament to her growing influence. LL Cool J presided over the event hosted at New York's UBS Arena. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
India's Construction Titans Honored at CWGA 2025 Amid Mumbai's Major Transformation

India's Construction Titans Honored at CWGA 2025 Amid Mumbai's Major Transfo...

 India
2
Leadership Race Shakes Japan: Motegi Announces Candidacy Amid Political Uncertainty

Leadership Race Shakes Japan: Motegi Announces Candidacy Amid Political Unce...

 Global
3
India Poised for Semiconductor Revolution with 2D Materials Research

India Poised for Semiconductor Revolution with 2D Materials Research

 India
4
West Bengal Adopts Semester System for Class 12 Exams

West Bengal Adopts Semester System for Class 12 Exams

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025