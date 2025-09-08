Left Menu

Celebrating Three Decades of 'Rangeela': A Timeless Bollywood Classic

Urmila Matondkar reflects on the 30-year anniversary of her classic film 'Rangeela'. Sharing memories and joy, she describes the film as a celebration of life. Released in 1995 and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, 'Rangeela' remains a beloved classic in Bollywood, with memorable music by A.R. Rahman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 11:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar marked the 30th anniversary of her iconic film ''Rangeela'' with an emotional message on social media. Expressing profound nostalgia, Matondkar shared how the film was a kaleidoscope of emotions and a pivotal chapter in her life.

Released on September 8, 1995, and directed by the acclaimed Ram Gopal Varma, ''Rangeela'' captivated audiences with its colorful storytelling. The film starred Aamir Khan and Matondkar alongside a stellar appearance by Jackie Shroff. It is celebrated not just as a movie but as a cinematic celebration of life and the rich tapestry of human emotions, which Matondkar eloquently conveyed in her heartfelt tribute.

Music by A.R. Rahman added to the film's allure, becoming an enduring part of Bollywood's musical legacy. Matondkar's reflection credited ''Rangeela'' with both personal and professional blessings, appreciating the audiences who have embraced it over the decades, ensuring its place as a timeless classic.

