Celebrating Three Decades of 'Rangeela': A Timeless Bollywood Classic

Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar marked the 30th anniversary of her iconic film ''Rangeela'' with an emotional message on social media. Expressing profound nostalgia, Matondkar shared how the film was a kaleidoscope of emotions and a pivotal chapter in her life.

Released on September 8, 1995, and directed by the acclaimed Ram Gopal Varma, ''Rangeela'' captivated audiences with its colorful storytelling. The film starred Aamir Khan and Matondkar alongside a stellar appearance by Jackie Shroff. It is celebrated not just as a movie but as a cinematic celebration of life and the rich tapestry of human emotions, which Matondkar eloquently conveyed in her heartfelt tribute.

Music by A.R. Rahman added to the film's allure, becoming an enduring part of Bollywood's musical legacy. Matondkar's reflection credited ''Rangeela'' with both personal and professional blessings, appreciating the audiences who have embraced it over the decades, ensuring its place as a timeless classic.