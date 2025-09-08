Left Menu

Jaipur Literature Festival Lights Up Houston with Literary and Cultural Celebrations

The Jaipur Literature Festival made a vibrant comeback to the US, starting in Houston. The event, held from September 5-7, featured discussions and performances, celebrating cultural ties between India and the US and highlighting literary creativity. It marked the beginning of JLF USA 2025's multi-city tour.

Updated: 08-09-2025

The Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) began its US tour in Houston, where its 8th edition wrapped up after engaging the American audience with discussions and cultural performances. Held from September 5-7, the event celebrated Houston's diversity and cultural vibrancy, deepening India–US cultural ties.

The festival, initiated by Consul General of India in Houston D C Manjunath, brought together renowned figures like filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who discussed creativity and artificial intelligence, and acclaimed author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, who explored themes of race, power, culture, and identity.

JLF Houston 2025 highlighted literature's ability to transcend borders, as echoed by speakers and participants. The festival will continue its multi-city tour, visiting New York, Boulder, Seattle, and North Carolina, connecting communities through the power of stories.

